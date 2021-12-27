State reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 510 cases just before Christmas

Thirteen more deaths and 510 new COVID-19 infections were reported Monday in South Dakota after the state Department of Health released their report that spans from noon Dec. 22 to noon Dec. 23, just before the Christmas holiday began.

December is the second-deadliest month in South Dakota since the beginning of the pandemic, with a COVID-19 death toll of 132. There were 290 deaths in January and 110 in February. The cumulative death toll of South Dakotans is 2,469.

Five deaths were reported in Minnehaha County, with two deaths in Butte and Pennington counties. Faulk, Lawrence, McPherson and Union counties each reported one death. They included five women and eight men. One patient who died was in their 30s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s and six were over 80.

There are 7,224 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, up 134 from Thursday's report. Hospitalized patients increased by seven to 244. There were 72 people in the ICU and 57 are on ventilators. Black Hills regional hospitals are reporting 42 COVID-19 hospitalized patients, with 12 in the ICU and 14 on ventilators.

Last week, Monument Health's five hospitals reported 31 patients with COVID-19 and only two of those patients were vaccinated. Of the 12 patients in the ICU, one was fully vaccinated. Nine patients were on ventilators, all unvaccinated.

Across the state, children and teens added 108 of Monday's new cases, where adults in their 20s and 30s accounted for 176 of the positive tests. Adults in their 40s and 50s reported 144 new infections and those over 60 accounted for 81 new illnesses.

Pennington County reported 49 new COVID-19 cases and there are 13 new infections in Meade County. Oglala-Lakota County had seven new positive tests and Custer County added five. Fall River County saw an increase of three cases and Butte, Lawrence and Perkins counties each reported two new positive tests. There was one new case in Haakon County.

Elsewhere in the state, Minnehaha County reported 172 new cases and Lincoln County had 42. Davison County reported 22 positive tests, Brown County had 16, Beadle County had 14, and Brookings and Yankton counties each had 13. Codington County reported 12 new infections, and Hughes, Lyman and Union counties each reported 10.

There were eight positive tests in Todd County, and seven each in Lake, Spink and Tripp counties. Brule, Clay and Turner counties each recorded five new cases and there were four cases each in Bon Homme and Day counties.

Dewey, Edmunds, Grant, Hutchinson, Mellette and Potter counties each added three new cases, and there were two new infections each reported in Hamlin, Hanson, Kingsbury, Marshall, Moody, Roberts, and Stanley counties. There was one new positive test each in Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Douglas and Sanborn counties.

Sixty-seven percent of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 55% have completed the initial series. Twenty-five percent of eligible residents have received the recommended booster dose. There have been 176,186 cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota since the beginning of the pandemic.