State reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing October's total to 60

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 13 COVID-19 deaths in data received between Thursday at noon and Friday at noon.
That brings October's death total to 60 with 2,202 overall since the pandemic began. The deaths included five women and eight men. One was in their 40s, one in their 50s, four in their 60s and seven were over 70. Lawrence County reported two deaths and Pennington, Oglala-Lakota and Meade counties each recorded one. Minnehaha County reported four deaths and there was one in Codington, Grant, Turner and Yankton counties.
Hospitalizations increased by eight to 193. Fifty-two people were in ICU and 29 using ventilators. There were 55 people in Black Hills region hospitals with 16 in ICU and 15 on ventilators.
New cases and active cases continue to decline across the state. The Department of Health reported 354 new cases Monday with 5,819 of those still considered active. That is down 49 from Friday's report.
Eighty three of the new infections reported Monday were children under 19 and 47 were over 70.
Pennington County eclipsed 20,000 COVID-19 infections with 72 positive tests. There have been 20,030 cases in the county with 1,201 of those still considered active. Meade County reported 15 new infections and there were 10 in Oglala-Lakota County. Lawrence County recorded nine new infections and there were seven in Butte County. Custer County reported four positive tests and there were three in Fall River County.
Minnehaha County recorded 56 positive tests and there were 17 in Codington and Union counties. Lincoln County had 15 new cases and there were 10 in Hutchinson and Hyde counties. Nine new cases were reported in Brown County and there were seven in Beadle County. Todd County recorded six positive tests and there were five in Brookings and Dewey counties. There were four new infections in Campbell, Davison and Roberts counties and three in Clay, Spink and Stanley counties. Two new cases were reported in 10 counties and 16 more had one.