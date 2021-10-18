State reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing October's total to 60

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 13 COVID-19 deaths in data received between Thursday at noon and Friday at noon.

That brings October's death total to 60 with 2,202 overall since the pandemic began. The deaths included five women and eight men. One was in their 40s, one in their 50s, four in their 60s and seven were over 70. Lawrence County reported two deaths and Pennington, Oglala-Lakota and Meade counties each recorded one. Minnehaha County reported four deaths and there was one in Codington, Grant, Turner and Yankton counties.

Hospitalizations increased by eight to 193. Fifty-two people were in ICU and 29 using ventilators. There were 55 people in Black Hills region hospitals with 16 in ICU and 15 on ventilators.

New cases and active cases continue to decline across the state. The Department of Health reported 354 new cases Monday with 5,819 of those still considered active. That is down 49 from Friday's report.

Eighty three of the new infections reported Monday were children under 19 and 47 were over 70.