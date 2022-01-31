State reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths to bring January's total to 164

With 13 additional COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, January 2022 became the deadliest month since January 2021. There were 290 deaths in January 2021. The highest total since then was December 2021 with 152. The deaths reported Monday brought this January's total to 164.

The deaths include three women and 10 men. One was in his 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s and eight were over 70. Pennington County reported three deaths to bring the county's total to 310 since the pandemic began. Marshall County recorded two deaths and Jones County recorded its second death overall. Other deaths were reported in Butte, Corson, Dewey, Oglala-Lakota, Moody, Union and Walworth counties.

There have been 2,650 deaths in South Dakota since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

With 1,030 new infections reported between Thursday and Friday at noon, active cases in the state dropped by 1,408 to 32,239 overall. There are 393 patients in South Dakota hospitals with COVID-19. That is down 19 from Friday's report. In the Black Hills region, hospitals are treating 75 patients with COVID-19.

Pennington County led the state with 176 positive tests but active infections here still dropped by 192 to 5,555. Minnehaha County saw another decline in active cases to 7,180 with 139 new infections reported Monday. Lawrence County recorded 52 new infections and there were 40 in Meade County. Butte County recorded 26 positive tests and there were 18 in Fall River County. Oglala-Lakota County recorded 12 new infections and there were 11 in Custer County.

Brown County reported 59 new infections and there were 43 in Codington County. Lincoln County reported 38 positive tests and there were 31 in Beadle County. Clay County had 29 new cases and there were 25 in Davison, 24 in Union, 23 in Brookings, 22 in Todd, and 20 in Corson counties.

Yankton and Roberts counties each added 18 new infections and there were 16 in Charles Mix County and 14 in Hughes County.

Of the 1,030 new infections, 225 were in children under 19 and 102 were in people over 70.

There were 27 new infections reported Friday evening by the Rapid City Area Schools. According to Friday's RCAS update, there are 189 students out with COVID-19 and 37 staff members.

In addition to the active infections, there are 149 students and one staff member required to quarantine.

Rapid City Central High School has 32 active cases and Rapid City Stevens has 17 active cases.

Six other schools have at least 10 active infections — Wilson Elementary (19), Rapid Valley Elementary (15), Knollwood Elementary (12), West Middle (12), Rapid City High School (12), and Canyon Lake Elementary (11).