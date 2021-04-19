 Skip to main content
State reports 133 new COVID-19 infections, increase in hospitalizations
State reports 133 new COVID-19 infections, increase in hospitalizations

  • Updated
Monday's daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health covered COVID-19 statistics for both Saturday and Sunday since the department stopped reporting data on Sundays.

There were 133 new infections raising the number of active cases to 2,153 across South Dakota. The number of hospitalizations in the state grew to 112 with 21 in intensive care units and 10 on ventilators. 

Black Hills hospitals saw a significant increase in patients over the weekend. There was an increase of seven for a total of 16 patients, however none of those are in ICU or on ventilators.

Minnehaha County added 43 new infections. There are 750 active cases in Minnehaha County. 

Pennington County reported 14 positive tests and there are 152 active cases here. Custer County reported four new infections and Fall River County added two.

Other active case totals in the area include, 27 in Custer, 24 in Meade, 21 in Lawrence, 11 in Oglala-Lakota, nine in Fall River, and six in Butte counties.

Brookings County recorded 10 positive tests and there were nine in Lincoln County. Davison County reported eight new infections and there were five in Hughes County. Brown County reported four new cases and there were three in Codington, Beadle and Yankton counties. Union County had two new infections and there was one in Hamlin, Roberts and Bon Homme counties.

