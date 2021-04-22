State reports 134 new COVID-19 infections, decrease in hospitalizations

The South Dakota Department of Health reported two COVID-19 deaths Thursday bringing the monthly total to 19 and the overall death toll of the pandemic to 1,956.

Both deaths were men in their 60s. One was from Hughes County and the other from Hutchinson County.

The daily report also included 134 new infections, bringing South Dakota's total to 121,517 with 1,953 of those considered active - a decrease of 90 from Wednesday and the lowest number of active cases since March 1.

The number of people hospitalized across the state fell again Thursday. There are 107 people being treated for COVID-19 illnesses across the state with 22 in intensive care units and 13 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 13 people in hospitals with one in ICU.

Forty-six of the 134 new cases Thursday were in children under 19 and 21 more were people in their 20s. Only seven people over 70 tested positive for Thursday's report.

Pennington County reported 19 new cases and 153 active infections. Lawrence County recorded four positive tests and there were three in Custer County. Butte County reported two new infections and one was found in Meade, Fall River and Oglala-Lakota counties.