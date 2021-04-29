State reports 135 new COVID-19 infections

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continue to decline but the number of people being treated in hospitals across the state is increasing.

With 135 new infections reported Thursday, the total number of cases in the state grew to 118,848 with 1,722 of those still considered active - a decrease of 67 from Wednesday and 321 in a week. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses in the state grew by a dozen to 115 with 29 in intensive care units and 13 on ventilators. Sixteen of those patients are in hospitals in the Black Hills region with five in ICU and two on ventilators.

Forty-two of the 135 new infections were in children under 19 and 22 more were patients in their 20s. Thanks to vaccination and mitigation efforts, only eight people over 70 tested positive for Thursday's report.

Pennington County reported seven new infections and the county has 159 active cases. Meade County reported six positive tests and there were two in Lawrence County. Custer County had one new infection.