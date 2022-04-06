State reports 139 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths

New and active COVID-19 infections continue to decline in South Dakota, but the Department of Health reported 10 additional deaths in its weekly report Wednesday.

The deaths included five women and five men. One was in their 40s, four in their 60s and five were over 70. Four of the deaths were reported in Minnehaha County with one each in Custer, Lawrence, Beadle, Brookings, Roberts and Yankton counties.

The state reported 139 new infections in the seven-day period between reports - 15 less than the prior week. Active cases also continued to fall with about a 10% decrease from 537 to 488. Hospitalizations also dropped from 43 to 41 this week. There are three people in intensive care units across the state. In the Black Hills region, there are no patients in ICUs and only seven people are being treated for COVID-19 illnesses in hospitals.

Of the 139 new cases, 28 of them were in Minnehaha County. Even though Minnehaha County had twice as many new cases as any other county, active infections there still fell by five to 80. Pennington County saw active cases drop by more than 25% from 104 to 76 this week with only 14 new cases in a seven-day period. Two months ago, there were more than 5,000 active infections in Pennington County.

The Rapid City Area School system reports zero students and staff who are infected with COVID-19.

Brown County reported 12 new infections and there were eight in Butte County. Lincoln County reported seven new cases and there were six in Davison, Hughes and Union counties. Lawrence, Meade and Codington counties each added five new infections and there were two in Oglala-Lakota and Fall River counties.