State reports 14 additional COVID-19 deaths, 492 new cases

With 14 deaths reported Monday, South Dakota has already recorded 37 COVID-19 deaths in December. The total since the pandemic began is 2,371.

The deaths included eight women and six men. One person who died was in their 30s and four more were in their 50s. Two deaths were among patients in their 60s and seven were over 70. Minnehaha County was hardest hit with six deaths and Brown County reported two. Others came from Brookings, Buffalo, Codington, Dewey, Kingsbury and McCook counties.

Active cases grew again. With 492 new infections reported, active cases increased by 110 to 7,682. At the end of June, there were only 146 active cases in the entire state. An outbreak in September led by Black Hills counties drove active cases up to almost 8,000. Now the east side of the state is responsible for most of the active case growth.

Active infections dropped by 11 in Pennington County on Monday. With 41 new infections, there are now 950 active cases in the county. Minnehaha County, on the other hand, reported an increase of 33 active infections. With 127 new cases, active cases there grew to 1,757 Monday. Lincoln County has 494 active infections after reported 32 new cases Monday.

Lawrence County had nine new infections and there were seven each in Meade and Butte counties. Fall River County had six positive tests and there were two in Custer County.

Codington County recorded 27 new infections and there were 23 in Brown County. Dewey County recorded 20 new infections and there were 16 in Brookings and Davison counties. Charles Mix and Todd counties recorded 13 new cases and there were 12 in Yankton County. Eleven new infections were reported in Beadle County and there were nine in Clay County.

Of the 492 new infections reported in the state Monday, 122 were in children under 19 and 34 people over 70 tested positive.