State reports 14 deaths as active cases, hospitalizations continue to fall

South Dakota reported 14 additional COVID-19 deaths Saturday bringing January's total to 82 and the overall death toll to 1,570.

The deaths reported Saturday included eight women and six men. One of the deaths was a person between 40-49, one was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, five were in their 70s and five were over 80.

The deaths included three residents from Minnehaha County, two from Lawrence County, and one from Pennington, Butte, Charles Mix, Faulk, Hand, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Marshall and Yankton counties.

The state recorded 321 positive tests on 1,301 people tested. The total number of cases in the state increased to 102,901 with 5,040 of the cases still active - a decrease of 201 from Friday.

There are 234 people being treaed hospitals across the state with 55 patients in intensive care units and 30 on ventilators. Black Hills area hospitals are treating 34 people for COVID-19 illnesses with seven in ICU and four on ventilators.

The Department of Health reported 36,221 residents have been vaccinated as of Saturday morning. The Moderna vaccine has been given to 20,698 people and the Pfizer version has been administered to 15,513. Pennington County has had 3,305 residents vaccinated, Meade County has had 458 and Lawrence County has 390.