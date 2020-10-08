State reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths and 536 new positive tests

Fourteen COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday by the state Health Department — the most ever for one day. Those deaths bring the total to 49 in October to 49 and the overall total to 272 in South Dakota. Sixty-one people died in September.

The state also set records for the number of active cases, which grew by 162 to 4,673 on Thursday's report, and hospitalizations, which grew by 11 to 284 patients treated in hospitals across the state. The Monument Health system is treating 52 of those patients as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Thursday's deaths were reported in eight different counties. Minnehaha and Gregory counties each reported three and Lincoln and Turner counties reported two. Lyman, Jerauld, Bennett and Douglas each reported one new death.

Twelve of those who died were over 80 and two were in their 60s. Eight were women and six were men.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported 536 new positive tests out of 2,511 tests for a positivity rate of 21.3%. There have been 26,441 total cases in South Dakota, which recently surpassed Rhode Island to have the 39th most cases in the country.