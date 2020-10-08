State reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths and 536 new positive tests

Fourteen COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday by the state Health Department — the most ever for one day. Those deaths bring the total to 49 in October to 49 and the overall total to 272 in South Dakota. Sixty-one people died in September.
The state also set records for the number of active cases, which grew by 162 to 4,673 on Thursday's report, and hospitalizations, which grew by 11 to 284 patients treated in hospitals across the state. The Monument Health system is treating 52 of those patients as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Thursday's deaths were reported in eight different counties. Minnehaha and Gregory counties each reported three and Lincoln and Turner counties reported two. Lyman, Jerauld, Bennett and Douglas each reported one new death.
Twelve of those who died were over 80 and two were in their 60s. Eight were women and six were men.
The state reported 536 new positive tests out of 2,511 tests for a positivity rate of 21.3%. There have been 26,441 total cases in South Dakota, which recently surpassed Rhode Island to have the 39th most cases in the country.
Pennington County's active cases grew by nine to a total of 536 after 57 more positive tests were reported out of 302 total tests on Thursday. Meade County reported 14 new cases and Lawrence County added 12. Oglala-Lakota and Fall River counties each reported nine positive tests and Butte and Custer counties each had five.
Minnehaha County reported 137 new cases Thursday followed by Lincoln County with 44. Union County added 29 and Codington County reported 22. Hughes County had 21 new cases and Turner County added 15. Davison County reported 14 positive tests and Brown County had 12. Brookings County had 11 new cases and there were eight in Yankton, Moody and Beadle counties. Seven positive tests were reported in Bennett and Deuel counties and six in Dewey, Hand, Hutchinson, Lyman and Todd counties.
Buffalo and Charles Mix counties each had five positive tests and there were four in Douglas County. Clay, Grant, Miner and Potter counties each had three new cases and there were two in Aurora, Bon Homme, Corson, Hamlin, Jackson, Kingsbury, McCook, Spink and Walworth counties. Campbell, Day, Faulk, Gregory, Harding, Hyde, Marshall, Perkins, Roberts, Stanley, Tripp and Ziebach counties all reported one new infection.
Of the new cases, the at-risk group of people over 70 saw 65 new infections Thursday. There were 14 in kids under 10 and 56 in children between 10-19. People in there 20s made up 86 of the 536 new cases.
The number of hospitalizations was only 78 at the end of August and 212 at the end of September. There are 284 one week into October. Active cases have climbed by more than 1,000 this month, as well.
