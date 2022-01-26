State reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths to bring January's total to 137

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 14 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, increasing January's total to 137 and the overall death toll to 2,623 since the pandemic began.

The deaths included eight women and six men with two in their 50s, six in their 60s and six over 70. Five deaths were reported in Minnehaha County and there were two in both Pennington and Fall River counties. Deaths were also reported in Lawrence, Oglala-Lakota, Clay, Edmunds and Hughes counties.

The state reported 1,508 new infections Wednesday leading to a decrease in active cases to 35,554 - 621 less than Tuesday.

Of the 1,508 new infections reported Tuesday, 321 were in children under 19.

Only 38 new infections were reported Tuesday night by the Rapid City Area Schools leading to a significant decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in schools across the district. According to Tuesday evening's RCAS update, there are 177 students out with COVID-19 – 72 fewer than Monday and almost half of Friday's number – and 31 staff members – two fewer than Monday.

In addition to the active infections, there are 180 students and two staff members required to quarantine. That is more than 100 fewer, as well.

The biggest case count is still at Rapid City Central High School where there are 26 active cases – a decrease of 10 from Monday and less than half of Friday's number. Rapid City Stevens is next with 22 active cases – a decrease of 13 from Monday and less than half of Friday's count.

Only six other schools have at least 10 active infections — West Middle (16), Canyon Lake Elementary (13), Rapid Valley Elementary (12), Pinedale Elementary (12), Wilson Elementary (11), and East Middle (10). Only West Middle school had more cases Tuesday than Monday.

There were 178 people over 70 who tested positive for Wednesday's report.

There are 396 people in South Dakota hospitals with COVID-19 - a decrease of 27 from Tuesday's report. There are 76 patients in intensive care units. The Black Hills region has 77 patients in hospitals and 13 in ICU.

Pennington County led the state in new cases for the second straight day with 262 new infections. Active cases here also increased by 51 to 5,888. Minnehaha County still has the most active cases in the state. With 221 new cases Wednesday, active infections there decreased by 391 to 8,832.

There were 64 new infections in Meade County and 56 in Lawrence County. Fall River County added 32 new cases and there were 26 in Custer County. Butte County recorded 21 positive tests and there were 14 in Oglala-Lakota County.

Codington County recorded 75 new infections and there were 71 in Brown County. Lincoln County recorded 58 positive tests and there were 53 in Brookings County. Clay County reported 46 new cases and there were 37 in Davison County. There were 31 positive tests in Beadle County, 29 in Hughes County, 26 in Union County and 23 in Charles Mix County.