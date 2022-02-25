State reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths to push February's total to 152

The good news of lower COVID-19 case counts in the state continues to be tempered by reports of those infected during the latest surge succumbing to COVID-19 illnesses.

Active cases fell again Friday with only 136 new infections reported by the South Dakota Department of Health. There are 5,348 active infections after that indicator dropped by 308 since Thursday's report. That is the lowest number of active cases since the end of October 2021.

But even as active cases fall, the COVID-19 death toll continues to grow in the state. An additional 14 deaths were reported Friday, bringing February's total to 152 and the overall death toll to 2,802.

The deaths reported Friday included five women and nine men. There was one person in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s and 10 were over 70. Two deaths were recorded in Pennington and Yankton counties and there was one in Minnehaha, Brown, Corson, Day, Gregory, Haakon, Hand, Hutchinson, Todd and Walworth counties.

There are 171 people still hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 illnesses, including 34 in intensive care units.

Minnehaha County led the state with 29 new infections Friday, but active cases there continued to fall. There are 882 active infections there after a decrease of 44 Friday. Pennington County saw active cases decrease by 66 to a total of 931 after only reporting 21 new infections Friday.

Meade County reported nine new infections and there were five in Lawrence County. Custer and Fall River counties each added three new cases and there were two in Butte County.