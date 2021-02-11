State reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths to raise February's total to 51

Thursday was the deadliest day for COVID-19 patients in two weeks as the South Dakota Department of Health reported 14 deaths, including three from Pennington County.

The deaths brought February's total to 51 with 1,829 overall. Those who died included five women and nine men. One was between 50-59, two were in their 60s, five in their 70s and six were over 80. Minnehaha County also reported three deaths Thursday and Oglala-Lakota and Todd counties reported two each. One death each was recorded in Brown, Edmunds, Kingsbury and Lincoln counties.

The state saw 279 new infections Thursday and active infections grew by 58 to 2,209. The number of people hospitalized fell by five to 104 with 17 in intensive care units and six on ventilators. There are seven people being treated for COVID-19 illnesses in Black Hills region hospitals with no one in ICU and one on a ventilator.

Pennington County reported 27 new infections Thursday with 235 of those still considered active. Meade County added six new cases and four were reported in Lawrence County. Two positive tests each were recorded in Butte, Custer and Fall River counties and one in Oglala-Lakota County.