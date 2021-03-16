State reports 142 new COVID-19 cases on 343 tests

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota climbed again Tuesday after the state reported 142 new infections on 343 people tested.

There are 2,144 active cases in the state, an increase of 38 from Monday's daily report.

The number of people hospitalized in the state increased by five to 69. There are 11 people in intensive care units and six on ventilators. Seven patients are being treated in Black Hills region hospitals with no one in ICU and one person on a ventilator.

Thirty-two of the 142 new cases were in children under 19. Eight people over 70 tested positive.

No deaths were reported Tuesday. There have been 24 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota for the first half of March and 1,912 overall.

Minnehaha County recorded 55 positive tests and Lincoln County added 13.

Pennington County reported seven new infections to bring the county's total to 13,079 with 168 of those still considered active. Meade County reported four new cases and there was one in Lawrence and Oglala-Lakota counties.

Codington County added nine positive tests and there were seven in Davison County. Brown and Turner counties each recorded five new infections and there were three in Kingsbury, Roberts and Union counties. Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Gregory, Hand, Hughes and Tripp counties each reported two new cases and there was one in Charles Mix, Clark, Clay, Deuel, Dewey, Hamlin, Hanson, Jackson, Lake, Walworth and Yankton counties.