State reports 145 positive tests, active cases remain unchanged
The South Dakota Department of Health reported one death and 145 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. The number of active cases in the state remained unchanged at 2,233.

The death was a man in his 60s from Brown County. There have been 35 deaths reported in March and 1,923 overall. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses across the state dropped to 59 with 13 in intensive care units and five on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating four patients with one in ICU.

The 145 new cases brings the state's total to 115687. 

Forty-three of the 145 new infections were from Minnehaha County and Brookings and Lincoln counties each had 11.

Pennington County recorded six positive tests and there are 156 active cases in the county. Oglala-Lakota County was the only other Black Hills county with a positive test with one new infection.

Lake and Union counties each reported eight new cases. Davison County recorded five positive tests and there were four in Clark, Roberts and Yankton counties. Three new infections were reported in Codington, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lyman, Potter and Turner counties and there were two in Brown, Douglas, Marshall and Perkins counties.

One positive tests was reported in Beadle, Bon Homme, Clay, Day, Deuel, Edmunds, Grant, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Moody, Sanborn, Spink and Tripp counties.

Forty of the 145 new infections were in children under 19 and only five were in people over 70.

