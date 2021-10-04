State reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, including six in the Black Hills

On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 15 COVID-19 deaths from noon Thursday and noon Friday. Six of those deaths were Black Hills residents.

Three deaths were reported in Pennington County, two in Fall River County and one in Lawrence County. Two deaths were reported in Davison, Minnehaha and Todd counties and one in Brookings, Grant and Union counties. Nine of those who died were women and six were men. Four of the deaths were people in their 50s, one was in their 60s and 10 were over 70.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported 366 new infections Monday and active cases fell by 110 to 7,215. About half of that drop came from Pennington County where there were 62 new cases and active infections fell by 53 to 1,597. Minnehaha County led the state with 82 new infections and active cases there have climbed to 1,467.

Hospitalizations decreased by 12 to 201. The Sioux Empire region hospitals are treating 95 patients and there are 65 in the Black Hills region.

Sixty-six of the new cases were in children under 19 and 45 people over 70 tested positive for Monday's report. Lawrence County reported 14 positive tests and there were 11 in Meade County. Custer County added 10 new cases and there were four in Butte and Fall River counties.

Codington County reported 21 new infections and there were 19 in Lincoln County. Charles Mix added 11 positive tests and there were 10 in Brown County. Nine new cases were reported in Brookings, Grant and Union counties and there were eight in Yankton County. Davison and Lake counties each had seven new cases and Oglala-Lakota County added six. Beadle and Dewey counties each reported five new infections and there were four in Clay, Gregory and Perkins counties. McPherson and Todd counties reported three new infections, there were two in six more counties and 11 more had one.