State reports 158 new COVID-19 cases and 17th death in April

Then South Dakota Department of Health reported one death and 158 new COVID-19 infections in Wednesday's daily report.

A Codington County man in his 60s became the seventeenth person to die in April. There have been 1,954 deaths in South Dakota during the pandemic.

Active cases and hospitalizations in the state both dropped Wednesday. The number of people being treated for COVID-19 illnesses across the state fell by nine to 115 with 26 in intensive care units and 11 on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 12 people with no one in critical care.

Active cases in the state fell by 35 to 2,043. Forty-seven of the 158 new cases were in children under 19 and 22 were patients in their 20s. Only nine people over 70 tested positive for Wednesday's report.

Minnehaha County added 35 new infections and 16 were reported in Lincoln County. Brookings and Codington County each recorded 13 positive tests.

Pennington County reported 12 new infections to bring the county's total to 13,495 with 150 still considered active. Lawrence County added three new infections and Fall River County had two. One positive test was reported in Meade, Butte and Oglala-Lakota counties.

Davison and Yankton counties each recorded seven new cases and Clay County reported six. Hughes County had five positive tests and Day County reported four. Brown and Lake counties each recorded three new infections and there were two in Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clark, Hutchinson, Lyman and McCook counties. Beadle, Bennett, Brule, Deuel, Edmunds, Hanson, Potter, Roberts, Stanley, Sully and Tripp counties each reported one new case.