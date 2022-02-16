State reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths as number of cases continues to drop

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 16 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. No deaths were reported Tuesday. There have now been 108 deaths in February and 2,758 total. This is the third month in a row with at least 100 deaths due to the pandemic.

At the current level of new cases and hospitalizations that trend could finally be heading in a positive direction. The state reported only 251 new infections Wednesday and active cases fell below 10,000 for the first time since the first report of 2022. After the January 3 report, active cases soared past 36,500 but have declined almost as quickly as they rose.

Of the 9,771 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 1,710 are in Pennington County. The county reported 45 new cases Wednesday and active cases fell by 241. Minnehaha County added 23 positive tests Wednesday and that allowed active cases there to drop by 230 to 1,510 total.

Lawrence County reported 13 new infections and there were eight in Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties. Butte and Fall River counties each reported four new cases and there were two in Custer County.

Brown County added 20 new infections and there were 15 in Codington County. Todd County added 14 positive tests and there were 11 in Beadle County and 10 in Roberts County.

The deaths reported Wednesday included eight women and eight men. One was in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 50s. Two of the deaths were people in their 60s and 11 were over 70. Two deaths were reported in Lincoln and Roberts counties and there was one in Pennington, Minnehaha, Lawrence, Beadle, Grant, Hughes, Hutchinson, Hyde, Miner, Spink, Todd and Yankton counties.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 illnesses across the state continued to decline. There are now 240 patients statewide - down nine from Tuesday's report. Forty-four of the patients are in Black Hills hospitals as are seven of the 48 patients in intensive care units.

Of the 251 new infections, 67 of them were children under 19 and 38 people over 70 tested positive.

As of Tuesday night, no school building in the Rapid City Area School system had more than four people out with COVID-19. There are 39 students and six staff members currently out - down a total of five in one day.