State reports 163 new cases as active cases fall and hospitalizations grow

Trends in South Dakota show the state with some improvements, but struggling to put the pandemic behind it.

The Department of Health reported 163 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state's total to 117,244. Active cases in the state fell to 2,412 but hospitalizations increased to 80 Sunday.

There are 15 people in intensive care units across the state and four on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 10 COVID-19 patients with one in ICU.

Forty-seven of the 167 new cases were in students under 19. Only seven were among patients over 70 - due in large part to South Dakota's successful vaccination program that prioritized elderly patients. No new deaths were reported Sunday.

Pennington County added six new infections to bring the county's total to 13,232 with active cases falling slightly to 149. There was one positive test in Oglala-Lakota, Meade and Butte counties.

Minnehaha County continues to lead the state with 53 new infections and there were 21 in Lincoln County. Brookings County recorded 14 positive tests and there were seven in Clay County. Davison, Kingsbury and Union counties all had six new infections and there were five in Beadle and Brown counties. Codington County reported four new cases and there were three in Hutchinson, Miner, Roberts and Yankton counties. Aurora, Dewey, Hughes, Lake and Turner counties each recorded two positive tests and there was one in Clark, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin and Walworth counties.