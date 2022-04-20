State reports 167 new COVID-19 cases for the week, 3 deaths

The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased by 40 this week, but active cases and hospitalizations continued on a downward trend.

There were 167 positive tests this week — the largest number since the state Department of Health changed from daily to weekly reporting. However, active cases fell by four to 412 despite increases in the two most populous counties in the state.

Minnehaha County reported 49 new infections and an increase of 13 active cases. There are now 94 active infections there. There was an increase of six active infections in Pennington County after 30 positive tests increased active cases to a total of 74.

Both Pennington and Minnehaha counties still list community spread of COVID-19 as substantial. Lawrence County reports moderate spread but all other Black Hills counties report low spread. Lawrence County added five new cases this week and Meade County had three. Oglala-Lakota County reported one positive test. There were no new cases reported in Butte, Custer or Fall River counties.

There were 15 new infections in Lincoln County and 10 in Brown County.

Hospitalizations dropped by nine this week to 38 across the state with only four of those in the Black Hills region. There are three patients in intensive care units across the state with one of those in this region.

Three additional deaths brought the month's total to 18 and the overall death toll to 2,901. The state is on pace for the fewest deaths due to the pandemic since August 2021. The deaths included one woman and two men with one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. Deaths were reported in Meade, Minnehaha and Dewey counties.