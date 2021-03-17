State reports 176 new COVID-19 infections and three more deaths

Only three people over 70 were included in the 176 positive tests reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday.
The low infection numbers show the effectiveness of the state's vaccination and mitigation programs to protect the portion of the population that is most susceptible to severe COVID-19 infections. Of the 1,915 coronavirus deaths in the state, 1,486 of them have been over age 70.
All three deaths reported Wednesday were residents over 70. Two were women and one was a man. The deaths were reported in Brown, Codington and Minnehaha counties.
The 176 cases reported Wednesday brought the state's total to 114,966 with 2,107 of those still considered active - a decrease of 37 from Tuesday's report. Hospitalizations dropped by one. There are 68 people in hospitals across the state with 10 in ICU and five on ventilators. There are six COVID-19 patients in Black Hills hospitals with no one in ICU or on a ventilator.
Minnehaha County added 40 new infections Wednesday and Lincoln County had 15.
Pennington County recorded 13 positive tests to bring the county's total to 13,092 with 157 of those still considered active. Meade County reported four new infections and there were three in Fall River County. No new cases were reported in Oglala-Lakota County and one was reported in Lawrence, Butte and Custer counties.
Brown County reported a dozen new infections and there were 10 in Codington County. Brookings County had seven positive tests and there were six in Roberts, Union and Yankton counties. Davison, Gregory, Hamlin, Hughes, Lake and Turner counties each recorded four new cases and there were three in Day and Marshall counties.
Deuel County reported two new infections and there was one in Aurora, Bennett, Charles Mix, Grant, Hand, Hutchinson and Kingsbury counties.
Thirty-four of the new infections were in children under 19 and three were in people over 70.