State reports 176 new COVID-19 infections and three more deaths

Only three people over 70 were included in the 176 positive tests reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday.

The low infection numbers show the effectiveness of the state's vaccination and mitigation programs to protect the portion of the population that is most susceptible to severe COVID-19 infections. Of the 1,915 coronavirus deaths in the state, 1,486 of them have been over age 70.

All three deaths reported Wednesday were residents over 70. Two were women and one was a man. The deaths were reported in Brown, Codington and Minnehaha counties.

The 176 cases reported Wednesday brought the state's total to 114,966 with 2,107 of those still considered active - a decrease of 37 from Tuesday's report. Hospitalizations dropped by one. There are 68 people in hospitals across the state with 10 in ICU and five on ventilators. There are six COVID-19 patients in Black Hills hospitals with no one in ICU or on a ventilator.

Minnehaha County added 40 new infections Wednesday and Lincoln County had 15.