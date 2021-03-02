State reports 182 new COVID-19 cases

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 182 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday to bring the number of active cases to 1,975 - an increase of 57 from Monday to the highest level in the state since February 21.

Despite the slight increase in numbers statewide, the active cases in Pennington County dropped by 14 to 207 - the lowest number since August 26, 2020. There were 10 positive tests in the county Tuesday on 48 results.

Meade County reported four new infections and Lawrence County had three. Fall River County recorded two positive tests and there was one in Oglala-Lakota, Butte and Custer counties.

Across the state, 92 people are being treated in hospitals for COVID-19 illnesses with 13 in ICU and 10 on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 19 patients with three in ICU and three on ventilators.

Thirty-one of the 182 new cases reported Tuesday were in children under 19 and there were 11 people over 70 who tested positive.

Minnehaha County led the state with 61 new infections and Lincoln County added 14. There were 12 new cases in Codington County and 10 in Brown County. Beadle County reported seven positive tests and there were six in Charles Mix and Union counties. Brookings, Clay and Roberts counties each had four new infections and there were three in McCook, Mellette and Tripp counties. Day, Grant, Lake, Lyman and Marshall counties all added two new infections and there was one in Bon Homme, Brule, Clark, Deuel, Faulk, Haakon, Hamlin, Hughes, Hutchinson, Moody, Potter, Sanborn and Yankton counties.