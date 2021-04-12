State reports 187 new COVID-19 infections, one death

The South Dakota Department of Health has transitioned to a new schedule for releasing COVID-19 data that will affect reports on Mondays. There will no longer be data released on Sundays, so Monday's reports will cover the time from noon Friday to noon Sunday.

Monday's report covering two days of data included 187 new infections and one death.

A Hughes County man in his 60s became the twelfth death reported in April. There have been 1,947 COVID-19 deaths overall. The number of active cases grew by a dozen to 2,425 and the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses in the state dropped by a half dozen to 96. There are 24 people in ICU and seven on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, seven people are being treated and none of those are in critical condition.

Forty-seven of the 187 new cases were in children under 19 and 37 more were in people in their 20s. Only eight people over 70 tested positive.

Pennington County reported five new infections and there are 145 active cases in the county. One positive test was returned in Lawrence, Meade and Fall River counties.

Minnehaha County had 58 of the new cases over the weekend and there were 20 in both Brookings and Lincoln counties. Codington County recorded 16 positive tests and Brown County added eight. Bon Homme County reported seven new infections and there were six in Yankton County. Kingsbury County recorded five new infections and there were four in Hamlin and Spink counties. Clay, Hutchinson, lake and Turner counties each had three positive tests and there were two in Beadle, Davison, Grant and Hughes counties. One new infection was reported in Brule, Day, Deuel, Dewey, Edmunds, Hanson, McCook, Moody, Roberts, Tripp and Walworth counties.