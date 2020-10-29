State reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths to bring October's total to 180

More deaths were reported Thursday than on any other day since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The South Dakota Department of Health reported 19 deaths, bringing the total for October to 180 and the overall total to 403.
There also were 1,000 new infections reported. That brought the state's total to 43,000 and active cases increased to 12,462 — up 529 since Wednesday. About one in every 70 people in South Dakota has an active coronavirus infection.
There are 413 people being treated in hospitals across the state, including 101 in the Black Hills region. There are 77 being treated in the Monument Health system with 12 in intensive care units and five on ventilators.
The 19 deaths reported Thursday included 11 women and eight men. Twelve were over 80, three in their 70s, three in their 60s and one person in their 50s died. Five of the deaths were reported in Turner County, three in Minnehaha County, two in Lincoln County and one each in Beadle, Brown, Codington, Davison, Deuel, Roberts, Hughes, Sanborn and Walworth counties.
Pennington County reported 85 new cases on 256 tests. There have been 4,446 cases in the county with 1,180 of those still active. Oglala-Lakota County reported 46 new cases and 29 positive tests were reported in Lawrence County. Meade County had 18 positive tests and Butte County reported 13. Fall River County had seven new infections and Custer County reported one.
Minnehaha County reported 214 positive tests and Lincoln County reported 71. Beadle County had 50 new infections, Davison County had 42 and Brookings County added 40. Yankton County added 34 new cases, Corson and Bon Homme counties each had 30 new infections and Codington County had 23. Brown County reported 19 new cases and McCook County had 16. Clay and Faulk counties reported 12 positive tests each and Lake and Union counties had 11 each. There were 10 new infections each in Hand, Lyman and Hutchinson counties and nine in Gregory County.
Brule, Hughes and Turner counties had eight new infections each and there were seven in Charles Mix County. Six positive tests each were reported in Moody and Spink counties and five each in Buffalo, Deuel, Jackson and Kingsbury counties.
Bennett, Clark, Harding, Jerauld and Potter counties had four new cases each and there were three each in Dewey, Hanson, McPherson, Mellette, Sanborn and Walworth counties. There were two new cases each in Edmunds, Haakon, Hyde, Perkins and Tripp counties and one each in Campbell, Day, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall and Ziebach counties.
There were 121 people under 19 infected on Thursday's report and 169 people in their 20s. People over 70 made up 108 of the 1,000 new cases.
