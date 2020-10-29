State reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths to bring October's total to 180

More deaths were reported Thursday than on any other day since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The South Dakota Department of Health reported 19 deaths, bringing the total for October to 180 and the overall total to 403.

There also were 1,000 new infections reported. That brought the state's total to 43,000 and active cases increased to 12,462 — up 529 since Wednesday. About one in every 70 people in South Dakota has an active coronavirus infection.

There are 413 people being treated in hospitals across the state, including 101 in the Black Hills region. There are 77 being treated in the Monument Health system with 12 in intensive care units and five on ventilators.

The 19 deaths reported Thursday included 11 women and eight men. Twelve were over 80, three in their 70s, three in their 60s and one person in their 50s died. Five of the deaths were reported in Turner County, three in Minnehaha County, two in Lincoln County and one each in Beadle, Brown, Codington, Davison, Deuel, Roberts, Hughes, Sanborn and Walworth counties.

