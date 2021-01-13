State reports 19 new COVID-19 deaths, including nine in the Black Hills

South Dakota reported 19 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday to bring the total to 1,604 with 116 in January. Nine of those came from Black Hills counties as five Pennington County residents, and two from Lawrence and Meade counties were included in the daily report.

Six women and 13 men were included in the death reports. Nine were over 80, five were in their 70s, three were in their 60s, one in their 50s and one in their 40s.

In addition to the nine local residents who died, five people from Minnehaha County and one from Charles Mix, Codington, Dewey, Day and Tripp counties were included. Only 12 of the 19 had been in the hospital before they died.

There were 452 new infections reported Wednesday and 1,917 total people tested. There have been 104,195 total cases with 4,762 still considered active.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses increased by 13 to 253 Wednesday. There are 62 in intensive care units and 33 on ventilators. Black Hills hospitals are treating 40 people with seven in ICU with four on ventilators.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pennington County reported 43 new infections on 308 tests bringing the county's total to 11,881 with 566 of those still considered active. There have been 149 deaths in the county.