State reports 19 new COVID-19 deaths, including nine in the Black Hills

South Dakota reported 19 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday to bring the total to 1,604 with 116 in January. Nine of those came from Black Hills counties as five Pennington County residents, and two from Lawrence and Meade counties were included in the daily report.
Six women and 13 men were included in the death reports. Nine were over 80, five were in their 70s, three were in their 60s, one in their 50s and one in their 40s.
In addition to the nine local residents who died, five people from Minnehaha County and one from Charles Mix, Codington, Dewey, Day and Tripp counties were included. Only 12 of the 19 had been in the hospital before they died.
There were 452 new infections reported Wednesday and 1,917 total people tested. There have been 104,195 total cases with 4,762 still considered active.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses increased by 13 to 253 Wednesday. There are 62 in intensive care units and 33 on ventilators. Black Hills hospitals are treating 40 people with seven in ICU with four on ventilators.
Pennington County reported 43 new infections on 308 tests bringing the county's total to 11,881 with 566 of those still considered active. There have been 149 deaths in the county.
Lawrence County reported 15 new infections and there were 13 in Meade County. Eight new cases were found in Oglala-Lakota County with four in Fall River, three in Butte and one in Custer County.
Minnehaha County recorded 89 positive tests Wednesday. Lincoln County reported 28 new infections and there were 24 in Davison County with 23 in both Brookings and Brown counties.
Codington County had 18 new cases and Dewey County reported 11. Hughes and McPherson counties each reported nine new infections and there were seven in Beadle, Charles Mix, Clay, Edmunds and Roberts counties. Day, Grant, Kingsbury, Turner and Ziebach counties each added six new cases and Deuel, Hamlin and Lake counties added five.
Perkins, Tripp and Yankton counties reported four positive tests and there were three in Aurora, Brule, Moody, Potter, Spink and Stanley counties. Two new infections were reported in Hutchinson, Lyman, Marshall, McCook, Sanborn and Union counties and there was on in Bennett, Campbell, Clark, Douglas, Faulk, Gregory, Hanson, Mellette, Miner, Sully and Walworth counties.
Sixty-seven children under 19 tested positive as did 78 people in their 20s. There were 82 people over 70 whose positive tests were included in Wednesday's daily report.