State reports 19 new COVID-19 infections

In the report that would have been delivered Friday if not for the unplanned Juneteenth holiday observance, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 infections as active cases continue to trend downward.

The number of active cases in South Dakota continued to fall. There are only 154 active cases of COVID-19 across the state. Of those 31 are being treated in South Dakota hospitals with eight in ICU and seven on ventilators.

Forty-four of the 154 active infections are in Pennington County after six positive tests were reported Monday. Butte County had one new infection. After dropping to minimal community spread last week, Butte, Lawrence and Meade counties were all upgraded to moderate community spread of the coronavirus.

Minnehaha County had five positive tests and Brown and Codington counties each added two. Lincoln, Moody and Yankton counties each had one new case.

One of the 17 new cases was in a child under 19 and three more were patients in their 20s. One person over 70 tested positive for Monday's report.

Tuesday's report will include data from Friday through Monday.