State reports 199 new COVID-19 infections, one death

One COVID-19 death and 199 new infections were reported Friday by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death was a woman from Minnehaha County who was over 80.

The total number of cases in the state grew to 121,850 with 1,955 of those still considered active - a slight increase from Thursday's report. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 illnesses grew by nine Friday to 116. There are 25 people in intensive care units and 13 patients on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, hospitals are treating 10 people with two in ICU.

Fifty-six of the 199 new cases were in children under 19 and 39 more were in people in their 20s. Nine people over 70 tested positive for Friday's report.

Pennington County recorded 14 positive tests Friday and Butte County had 11. Lawrence County reported four new infections and there were three in Meade County. One positive test was found in Oglala-Lakota and Fall River counties.

Minnehaha County reported 60 new infections and there were 15 in Codington County. Lincoln County recorded 13 positive tests and there were 12 in Dewey County. Brown County had nine new cases and Brookings and Yankton counties each added six. Roberts County added four new infections and there were three in Brule, Clark, Clay, Davison, Hughes and Turner counties.

Beadle, Bon Homme, Lyman, McCook and Union counties each reported two positive tests and there was one in Charles Mix, Day, Deuel, Edmunds, Hamlin, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake, Moody, Tripp, Walworth and Ziebach counties.