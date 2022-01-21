State reports 2,183 new COVID-19 infections and 19 more deaths

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 19 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in January to 115 and the overall death toll of the pandemic to 2,601.

The deaths included 10 women and nine men. Three were in their 50s, nine were in their 60s and seven were over 70. Pennington and Minnehaha counties each reported three deaths Friday. Codington County reported two deaths and there was one in Meade, Beadle, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Sanborn, Stanley, Todd and Yankton counties.

There were 2,183 new infections reported Friday, pushing active cases to a record number at 35,196 - an increase of 1,110 since Thursday's report and up 8,361 in a week and up more than 26,000 since the beginning of the year.

Even with the significant number of deaths, hospitalizations for COVID-19 illnesses dropped by only six to 397. There are still 81 people in intensive care units. There are 70 people in Black Hills region hospitals with 16 in ICU.

Of the 2,183 new cases, 467 were in children under 19.

The Rapid City Area Schools finally saw a small decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in schools across the district, according to Thursday evening's RCAS update. There are 346 students out with COVID-19 and 61 staff members. That is 10 fewer students and 15 fewer staff members.

In addition to the active infections, there are 365 students and nine staff members required to quarantine.

The biggest outbreak is still at Rapid City Central High School where there are 57 active cases after 19 new cases were recorded Thursday. Rapid City Stevens is next with 55 active cases. There were 20 new infections at Stevens on Wednesday.

Eleven other schools have at least 10 active infections — Southwest Middle (36), Corral Drive Elementary (25), Rapid Valley Elementary (24), East Middle (23), West Middle (22), South Middle (22), Canyon Lake Elementary (21), Rapid City High (16) and Wilson Elementary (15), Valley View Elementary (14) and North Middle (14).

Pennington County overtook Minnehaha County for the most new cases in the state for the first time in weeks on Friday's report. Pennington County reported 427 new infections and active cases here jumped by 341 to a record level at 5,381. Minnehaha County reported 374 new infections, but recoveries outpaced new cases and active infections there fell by four to 9,682.

Meade County reported 78 new infections and active cases there grew to 1,047. Lawrence County has 919 active infections after reporting 63 new infections. Oglala-Lakota County recorded 94 positive tests and there were 27 in Butte County. Fall River County reported 21 new infections and there were 16 in Custer County.

Brown County recorded 100 positive tests and there were 98 in Lincoln County. Codington County reported 89 new cases and there were 74 in Todd County and 72 in Brookings County. Davison County reported 66 new infections and there were 63 in Yankton County. Clay County reported 33 new cases and there were 32 in Charles Mix County. Hughes County reported 27 new infections Friday and there were 25 in Union County, and 22 in Beadle and Lake counties.