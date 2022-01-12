State reports 2,708 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths, including child under 10

Active COVID-19 infections in South Dakota continue to increase rapidly as the Department of Health reported 2,708 new cases Wednesday with 22,743 active infections — an increase of more than 10% from Tuesday's report. The state also reported six new deaths, including a child under 10. This was the first person under 20 to die of COVID-19 illness in the state.

Of the 2,708 new cases, 627 were in children under 19.

The numbers of active COVID-19 infections and required quarantine among students and staff members in the Rapid City Area Schools system continues to grow. Active cases among students increased by 47 to 220 by Tuesday afternoon. The number of staff members infected increased from 53 to 66 in one day. There are 318 students and 14 staff members in quarantine. With 1,717 recovered cases, there have been more than 2,000 COVID-19 infections in the schools since classes began.

The biggest outbreak is still at Rapid City Central School where there are 54 active cases. Eleven other schools have at least 10 active infections — Stevens High (22), Rapid Valley Elementary (20), South Middle (17), Corral Drive Elementary (16), North Middle (16), Robbinsdale (15), Meadowbrook Elementary (14), and East Middle (14), Valley View Elementary (12), West Middle (10), and Southwest Middle (10).

There were 513 cases in patients in their 20s and 130 people over 70 tested positive.

The state reported six additional deaths Wednesday, bringing January's total to 48 and the overall death toll to 2,534. Deaths were reported in Pennington, Custer, Minnehaha, Hughes, Lake and Stanley counties. There were three men and three women who died and the deaths included one child under 10-years-old, one person in their 40s, three in their 60s and one person who was over 80.

The number of people hospitalized increased by 21 to 336 Wednesday, with 74 in ICU. In the Black Hills region, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses increased by eight to 55 with 12 in ICU. There are 17 patients in state hospitals under 19 and 28 more who are in their 20s.

Minnehaha County now has 7,137 active cases after an additional 749 people tested positive for Wednesday's report. Pennington County had 361 new infections and active cases increase by almost 300 to 2,919 here.

Meade County has 554 active infections after reporting 72 new cases Wednesday and Lawrence County cases increased to 499 with 60 positive tests. Oglala-Lakota County reported 43 new infections and there were 24 in Butte County. There were 23 new cases in both Custer and Fall River counties.

Lincoln County reported 199 new infections, Brown County had 140 and Brookings County added 125. There were 76 positive tests in Davison County, 71 in Yankton County and 62 in Codington County. Union County recorded 58 new cases and there were 50 in Clay County. Hughes County reported 36 new infections, Todd County added 35 and there were 33 in Lake County.

Roberts County had 27 positive tests and Charles Mix County added 26. There were 24 new infections in Beadle County and 22 in Tripp County. Moody County reported 19 new cases and there were 17 in Hamlin and Lyman counties. Hutchinson and Kingsbury counties each added 16 new infections and there were 15 in Bennett, Bon Homme, Day and Grant counties.

Brule County reported 14 positive tests and Aurora and Gregory counties each added 13. There were 11 new infections in Deuel and Spink counties and 10 in Jackson County.