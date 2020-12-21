State reports 20 COVID-19 deaths Monday

South Dakota reported 20 deaths Monday to bring its total to 1,381 since March with 435 of those coming in December.
The deaths included in the Department of Health's daily report included 12 women and eight men with one in their 50s, eight in their 70s and 11 over 80 years old.
Meade and Custer counties each reported a death as did Day, Dewey, Gregory, Haakon, Lincoln and Spink Counties. Two deaths were reported in Brown and Codington counties and four each in Brookings and Minnehaha counties.
The state reported 347 tests out of 1,035 people tested on Monday's report. The total number of infections in the state climbed to 95,074 with 8,373 still active - an increase of 103 since Sunday's report. Hospitals in the state are treating 344 people with 70 in intensive care units and 31 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 68 people are hospitalized with 13 in ICU and six on ventilators.
As of Monday, South Dakota has vaccinated 7,516 residents with the Pfizer vaccine. Of those, 678 have been in Pennington County and 79 in Meade County. Other Black Hills counties have administered fewer than 10 doses.
Pennington County reported 38 positive tests to bring the county's total to 10,543 with 1,066 still active. Lawrence County reported 10 new infections and Oglala-Lakota County added eight. Meade County had six new cases and Butte and Fall River counties added two. There were no new cases in Custer County.
Minnehaha County reported 84 positive tests and Lincoln County added 62. Brown County reported 15 new infections with 13 in Lake, 12 in Brookings and 11 in Yankton County. Clay and Dewey counties each reported eight positive tests and Charles Mix and Codington county added seven. Six new cases were reported in Union and Walworth counties and Perkins County added four. There were three new cases in McCook, Roberts and Turner counties and two in Corson, Grant, Gregory, Haakon, Hamlin, Hanson, Hughes, Hutchinson, Spink and Ziebach counties. Aurora, Bon Homme, Campbell, Clark, Davison, Day, Deuel, Douglas, Kingsbury and Stanley counties all had one new infection Monday.
Children under 19 were responsible for 64 new cases and people in their 20s had 38. Thirty-nine people over 70 tested positive according to Monday's daily report.
