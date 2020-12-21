State reports 20 COVID-19 deaths Monday

South Dakota reported 20 deaths Monday to bring its total to 1,381 since March with 435 of those coming in December.

The deaths included in the Department of Health's daily report included 12 women and eight men with one in their 50s, eight in their 70s and 11 over 80 years old.

Meade and Custer counties each reported a death as did Day, Dewey, Gregory, Haakon, Lincoln and Spink Counties. Two deaths were reported in Brown and Codington counties and four each in Brookings and Minnehaha counties.

The state reported 347 tests out of 1,035 people tested on Monday's report. The total number of infections in the state climbed to 95,074 with 8,373 still active - an increase of 103 since Sunday's report. Hospitals in the state are treating 344 people with 70 in intensive care units and 31 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 68 people are hospitalized with 13 in ICU and six on ventilators.

As of Monday, South Dakota has vaccinated 7,516 residents with the Pfizer vaccine. Of those, 678 have been in Pennington County and 79 in Meade County. Other Black Hills counties have administered fewer than 10 doses.