State reports 20 new COVID-19 infections, two deaths

The deaths of two women brought the total number of COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota to 2,022. There have been eight in June.

One woman was in her 40s and the other was over 80. One death was reported in Pennington County and the other in Todd County.

There were 20 new infections reported Friday. Active cases in the state decreased by 15 to 266. The number of people hospitalized in the state grew by three to 37 with 10 people in intensive care units and four on ventilators. Black hills region hospitals are treating 10 people with three in ICU and no one on a ventilator.

No one over 70 tested positive Friday. There were six new cases in children under 19 and three in patients in their 20s.

Pennington and Lawrence counties each added three new cases. There are 50 active cases in Pennington County and 13 in Butte County. Lawrence County has 12 active cases and Meade County had nine. Custer (7), Fall River (5) and Oglala-Lakota (2) all had less than 10 active cases in their counties.

Minnehaha and Lincoln counties each reported four positive tests and there was one in Yankton, Roberts, Todd, Spink and McCook counties.