State reports 200 new COVID-19 cases

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 200 new cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths Friday. Active infections dropped, but the number of people in the hospital rose.

According to Friday's report, active cases of the virus decreased by 70 from Thursday's data and hospitalizations increased by five to 103 patients. Nineteen people are in intensive care units across the state and nine are on ventilators. There are eight patients being treated in Black Hills area hospitals for COVID-19, none of them in the ICU.

Fifty of the 197 new cases statewide are in children 19 and six people over 70 tested positive.

Pennington County reported 14 positive tests, Lawrence and Oglala-Lakota counties reported three new cases each, and Meade County recorded two. There was one positive test each in Jackson, Perkins and Ziebach counties.

There were no new positive tests reported in Butte, Custer, Haakon or Fall River counties.

Minnehaha County had the most new infections reported with 76 positive tests. Lincoln County reported 15 new cases and Brookings County recorded 12. Brown County had eight new infections and McCook and Union counties each had seven.