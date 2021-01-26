State reports 202 new COVID-19 cases on 669 tests

Active COVID-19 cases dropped 250 more Tuesday to 3,428. The Department of Health reported 202 new cases on 669 tests.

No new deaths were reported for the second consecutive day.

The number of people treated in hospitals across the state dropped by nine to 152. There are 40 people in intensive care units with 24 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, the number of patients in hospitals has declined to 21 with six in ICUs and four on ventilators.

Pennington County reported 23 new infections on 75 tests. That brings the county's total to 12,271 with only 381 of those considered active. Meade County added 10 positive tests and there were six in Lawrence and Oglala-Lakota counties. Butte and Custer counties recorded two new infections and there was one in Fall River County.

Minnehaha County reported 48 cases and Lincoln County had 20. Brown County recorded 14 positive tests and Charles Mix County added nine. Brookings County reported six new cases and Day, Hughes and Union counties added five. Codington County recorded four new cases and there were three in Beadle, Clay, grant and Spink counties. Davison, Deuel, Faulk, Hamlin, Hutchinson, Lake, Moody, Stanley, Todd and Turner counties each had two new infections and there was one in Bennett, Brule, Douglas, Edmunds, Jones, McPherson and Ziebach counties.

Thirty-five children under 19 tested positive according to Tuesday's report as did 18 people in their 20s. Twenty-one people over 70 tested positive.