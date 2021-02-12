State reports 209 new COVID-19 cases, another death in Pennington County

A Pennington County resident was listed among two COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Friday.
The other death was reported in Hughes County. One was a man and one was a woman. One was over 80 and the other was in their 70s.
The state reported 209 new cases to bring the total to 110,068 with 2,180 of those cases still considered active - a decrease of 29 from Thursday.
The number of people hospitalized dropped below 100 Friday. There are now 84 people being treated in hospitals across the state for COVID-19 illnesses - a decrease of 20 from Friday. Thirteen of those patients are in intensive care units and 11 are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are eight people treated in hospitals with no one in ICU and one using a ventilator.
Pennington County reported 21 new infections with 228 still considered active. Meade County added seven new cases and Lawrence County had five. No new cases were reported in Oglala-Lakota, Butte, Custer and Fall River counties.
Minnehaha County had 47 positive tests and there were 17 in Codington County. Brown County had 14 new infections and there were 11 in Lincoln County. Brookings County added 10 new infections and there were six in Charles Mix County. Five positive tests were recorded in Beadle, Davison, Gregory, Roberts, Tripp and Union counties and four in Brule, Day and Grant counties.
Hamlin and Hughes counties each had three new infections and there were two in Clark, Kingsbury, Lake, Marshall, McCook and Potter counties. One positive test was recorded in Bennett, Clay, Corson, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson, Hyde, Moody, Sanborn, Todd and Turner counties.
Forty-six new infections were reported in children under 19 and there were 35 in their 20s. Fifteen people over 70 tested positive for Friday's report.