State reports 209 new COVID-19 cases, another death in Pennington County

A Pennington County resident was listed among two COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Friday.

The other death was reported in Hughes County. One was a man and one was a woman. One was over 80 and the other was in their 70s.

The state reported 209 new cases to bring the total to 110,068 with 2,180 of those cases still considered active - a decrease of 29 from Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized dropped below 100 Friday. There are now 84 people being treated in hospitals across the state for COVID-19 illnesses - a decrease of 20 from Friday. Thirteen of those patients are in intensive care units and 11 are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are eight people treated in hospitals with no one in ICU and one using a ventilator.

Pennington County reported 21 new infections with 228 still considered active. Meade County added seven new cases and Lawrence County had five. No new cases were reported in Oglala-Lakota, Butte, Custer and Fall River counties.