State reports 21 additional deaths as active cases, hospitalization trends improve

Some trends are improving with COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, but the death toll continues to climb.

In comparison to other states, South Dakota is now the No. 7 state in the country for deaths per thousand residents. Twenty-one new deaths brought the state's total to 1,350 with 404 of those in December. South Dakota passed Louisiana Saturday.

The deaths reported Saturday included three people in their 50s, five in their 60s, six in their 70s and seven over 80. There were 14 men and seven women in the death reports.

Five of the deaths were reported in Minnehaha County with three more in Perkins County. Campbell, Codington and Dewey counties had two deaths reported and one in Brown, Corson, Douglas, Edmunds, Gregory, Meade and Yankton counties.

There were 109 children under 19 among the new infections Saturday and 85 people in their 20s tested positive. There were 56 people over 70 among the new infections.

There were 564 positive tests out of 1,616 people tested. That brings the state's total to 94,336 with 8,496 of those still active - a decrease of 277 from Friday's report.

