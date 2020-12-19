State reports 21 additional deaths as active cases, hospitalization trends improve

Some trends are improving with COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, but the death toll continues to climb.
In comparison to other states, South Dakota is now the No. 7 state in the country for deaths per thousand residents. Twenty-one new deaths brought the state's total to 1,350 with 404 of those in December. South Dakota passed Louisiana Saturday.
The deaths reported Saturday included three people in their 50s, five in their 60s, six in their 70s and seven over 80. There were 14 men and seven women in the death reports.
Five of the deaths were reported in Minnehaha County with three more in Perkins County. Campbell, Codington and Dewey counties had two deaths reported and one in Brown, Corson, Douglas, Edmunds, Gregory, Meade and Yankton counties.
There were 109 children under 19 among the new infections Saturday and 85 people in their 20s tested positive. There were 56 people over 70 among the new infections.
There were 564 positive tests out of 1,616 people tested. That brings the state's total to 94,336 with 8,496 of those still active - a decrease of 277 from Friday's report.
There are 365 people in hospitals across the state - a decrease of 22 from Friday. There are 72 people in intensive care units and 42 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region hospitals, there are 67 people hospitalized with 13 in ICU and eight on ventilators.
As of Saturday morning, South Dakota has vaccinated 4,111 residents with the Pfizer vaccine. Of those, 505 have been in Pennington County and 57 in Meade County. Other Black Hills counties have administered fewer than 10 doses.
Pennington County added 75 new infections on 189 tests Saturday. That brings the county's total to 10,454 with 1,100 of those still active. Meade County had 14 new cases Saturday, Lawrence County had 9 and Oglala-Lakota County had eight. There were seven positive tests in Custer County, five in Fall River County and three in Butte County.
Minnehaha County had 141 positive tests Saturday and Lincoln County had 49. Codington County added 25 new cases and there were 24 in Spink County. Brown County reported 17 new infections and Yankton County had 14. Union County had 13 positive tests, Clay County had 12 and there were 11 in Brookings and Roberts counties.
Beadle and Hughes counties reported nine new cases and there were eight in Davison, Douglas and Marshall counties.
Dewey and Tripp counties added seven new infections and Deuel and Turner counties had six. Day, Moody and Walworth counties added five new cases and there were four in Charles Mix, Hamlin Lake, McCook, Todd and Turner.
Bon Homme, Clark, Edmunds, Grant, Kingsbury, McPherson and Perkins counties each had three positive tests and there were two in Haakon and Miner counties.
Aurora, Bennett, Gregory, Hand, Harding, Hutchinson, Jackson, Jerauld, Lyman, Mellette, Potter, Sully and Ziebach counties all added one new case each.
