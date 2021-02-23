State reports 212 new COVID-19 infections but active cases down 28 percent

The daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health included 212 new COVID-19 infections.

Those new cases brought the state's total to 111,546 with 1,938 of those still considered active - a decrease of 28 from Monday's report.

There were no deaths included in Tuesday's report, however, 91 people are still hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses in the state with 17 in ICU and 10 on ventilators. Hospitals in the Black Hills region are treating 12 patients with two in ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Minnehaha County led the state with 45 new cases and Pennington County added 33. That brings Pennington County's total to 12,787 with 235 still considered active.

Meade County reported five new infections and there were four in Lawrence County. Butte, Custer and Fall River counties each had one positive test and there were none in Oglala-Lakota County.

Codington County had 21 new cases and there were 18 in Lincoln County. Beadle and Day counties each had six new infections and there were five in Brown, Charles Mix and Grant counties. Douglas, Hamlin, Hughes, Kingsbury, Potter and Tripp counties reported four positive tests and there were three in Clark, Roberts, Turner and Yankton counties.