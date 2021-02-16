State reports 218 new COVID-19 cases

Active cases and hospitalizations climbed on Tuesday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state added 218 new cases to bring the total to 110,593 with 2,204 of those still considered active - an increase of 112 from Monday. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses across the state - an increase of 11 since Monday. There are 10 people in intensive care units and 16 using ventilators. There are 12 people being treated in Black Hills hospitals with one in ICU and no one using a ventilator.

Fifty-two of Tuesday's 218 positive tests came from children under 19 and there were 17 in their 20s Twenty-three of the positive tests came from people over 70.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Minnehaha County led the state with 57 new infections.

Pennington County added 24 cases to bring the county's total to 12,653 with 228 of those still active. Meade County recorded 11 new infections and there were two in Lawrence, Oglala-Lakota, Butte and Fall River counties. One positive test was reported in Custer County.

Lincoln County recorded 19 positive tests and Codington County added 11. There were nine new infections in Beadle County and seven in Brookings. Charles Mix and Day counties had six new cases and there were five in Hughes, Roberts and Tripp counties.

Four new infections were reported in Brown, Hutchinson, Lyman and Yankton counties and three in Deuel, Grant and Union counties. Two positive tests were reported in Clark, Davison, Gregory, Potter and Stanley counties and one in Douglas, Edmunds, Faulk, Hamlin, Kingsbury, Lake, McCook, Perkins and Spink counties.