State reports 222 new COVID-19 infections and one death

A Hamlin County man in his 70s became the fourth person to die from COVID-19 causes in April. The overall death toll in the state rose to 1,939.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 222 new infections Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 119,197 with 2,484 of them still considered active - down 27 from Wednesday's report.

The number of people hospitalized across South Dakota rose to 100 Thursday with 19 in intensive care units and seven on ventilators. Only five of those patients are in hospitals in the Black Hills region and none of them are in critical condition.

Sixty-eight of the 222 new cases were in children under 19 and 46 more were in people in their 20s. Only one person over 70 tested positive for Thursday report due to vaccination and other mitigation methods designed to protect senior citizens from the deadly virus.

Minnehaha County added 87 new cases Thursday and Brookings County had 23. Pennington County reported 13 new infections to bring the county's total to 13,328 with 129 of those still considered active. Lawrence and Meade counties each added four positive tests and there were two in Oglala-Lakota and Custer counties. Butte and Fall River counties each added one new infection.