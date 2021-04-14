State reports 225 new COVID-19 infections

The South Dakota Department of Health's daily report showed hospitalization numbers climbing while active cases decrease.

The state reported 225 new infections Wednesday with 2,391 of those still considered active - down 48 from Tuesday. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses grew by seven to 113 with 27 in intensive care units and 11 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, one of the seven patients being treated in hospitals here is in ICU.

No new deaths left the April total at 11, putting the state on a trajectory for it's lowest death toll from the pandemic in more than six months.

Forty-five of the 225 new cases were in children under 19 with 42 more in people in their 20s. Only four people over 70 tested positive for Wednesday's report.

Pennington County reported 20 new infections and there are 162 active cases here. Meade County added eight positive tests and there were three in Fall River County. Two new infections were recorded in Lawrence County and one in Oglala-Lakota, Butte and Custer counties.

Minnehaha County recorded 68 positive tests and there were 22 in Brookings County and 21 in Codington County. Lincoln County reported 13 new infections and there were nine in Brown County. Beadle and Hughes counties each recorded seven positive tests and there were six in Yankton County. Lake and Roberts counties reported four new cases and there were three in Hamlin, Kingsbury and Turner counties. Clark, Hutchinson and Spink counties each recorded two positive tests and there was one in Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Deuel, Douglas, Edmunds, Grant, Moody, Todd, Union and Ziebach counties.