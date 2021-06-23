State reports 23 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths to raise June's total to 15

The daily COVID-19 report from the South Dakota Department of Health included two deaths in Minnehaha County. One was a man and the other a woman. One was in their 50s and the other over 80-years-old.

That brings June's total number of deaths to 15 and the overall death toll of the pandemic to 2,029.

With 23 positive tests in the state Wednesday, the number of active cases increased for only the second time since April. The 162 active cases is up 11 from Tuesday, but the number is still less than a week ago and 60 less than two weeks ago.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by six to 20 with six people in ICU and six on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are five people being treated in hospitals with three in ICU and three on ventilators.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, South Dakota is the only state not to have found the very contagious Delta variant of the disease first found in India. The CDC estimates the Delta variant is responsible for about 20% of all new cases in the United States.

Three of the 23 new infections were in children under 19 and six more were in their 20s. Only one person over 70 tested positive for Wednesday's report.