State reports 23 new COVID-19 infections and three deaths

Thursday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health included 23 new infections and three COVID-19 deaths. That brings June's total to 12 deaths and the overall death toll of the pandemic in the state to 2,026.

The deaths included one woman and two men, all over age 70. The deaths were reported in Codington, Custer and Lawrence counties.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 23 new cases caused a slight increase in the number of active cases in the state for the first time since April 12. Active cases increased by nine to 230.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 illnesses decreased by three to 35 with six in ICU and six on ventilators. Black Hills hospitals are treating five patients with two in ICU and two on ventilators.

Four children under 19 tested positive as did four people in their 20s. Only one person over 70 tested positive.

Pennington County reported seven new cases with 49 active infections. Minnehaha County had six new cases and there were two in Brookings County. Meade, Douglas, Edmunds, Hamlin, Jones, Lincoln, Union and Yankton counties each recorded one positive test.