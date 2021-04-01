State reports 231 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

The South Dakota Department of Health reported the first three deaths of April on Thursday, bringing the overall total to 1,938.
The deaths included two women and one man. One victim was in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. The deaths were reported in Lyman, Minnehaha and Turner counties.
The number of hospitalizations and active cases both decreased slightly from Wednesday's report. The number of people being treated in hospitals in South Dakota dropped by six to 98. Fifteen of the patients are in intensive care units and five are on ventilators. There are nine patients being treated in Black Hills region hospitals for COVID-19 illnesses with none of them in ICU.
The state reported 231 new infections to bring the total to 117,989 with 2,487 of those still considered active - down 35 from Wednesday.
Fifty-six of the 231 new infections were in children under 19 and 11 people over 70 tested positive. Minnehaha County recorded 91 positive tests and there were 19 in Lincoln County. Brookings County reported 13 new infections and there were 10 in Brown and Codington counties.
Union and Yankton counties each added eight new cases and there were seven in Davison County.
Pennington County reported seven new cases and the number of active cases here fell to 118. Lawrence County added five positive tests and there were three in Meade County. Fall River County reported two new infections and there was one in Oglala-Lakota and Butte counties.
Hutchinson County recorded six positive tests and McCook County had five. Four new infections were discovered in Kingsbury and Lake counties and there were three in Hanson County.
Two positive tests were returned in Clay, Douglas, Hamlin, Hughes, Miner and Walworth counties and one in Brule, Charles Mix, Faulk, Gregory, Jackson, Potter, Roberts, Sanborn, Sully, Todd and Tripp counties.