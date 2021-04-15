State reports 235 new COVID-19 cases and 12th death this month

A Union County man in his 20s became the twelfth COVID-19 death reported in April by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The daily report revealed that death and 235 new infections in the state. Despite the new infections, both active cases and hospitalizations dropped across South Dakota.

There have been 120,613 cases in the state with 2,328 still considered active - down 68 from Wednesday's report. The number of people hospitalized fell by four to 109 with 20 in intensive care units and nine on ventilators. Only four of those patients are being treated in Black Hills region hospitals with no one in critical condition.

Fifty-eight of the 235 new cases were in children under 19 and 42 more were in patients in their 20s. Fifteen people over 70 tested positive.

Minnehaha County recorded 89 positive tests and Codington County had 23. Lincoln County reported 18 new infections and Brookings County added 16.

Pennington County recorded 14 new cases to bring the county's total to 13,434 with 164 of those still considered active. Meade County reported five new infections and Fall River County had three. One positive test was returned in Lawrence, Butte and Custer counties.

Hughes County reported eight new infections and there were seven in Union County. Brown, Davison and Yankton counties each added four positive tests and there were three in Aurora, Beadle, Dewey, Grant and Hamlin counties. Two new infections were recorded in Clark, Faulk, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Marshall and Spink counties and one in Charles Mix, Clay, Corson, Deuel, Douglas, Hand, Lake, Roberts, Tripp, Turner and Walworth counties.