State reports 238 new cases of COVID-19

The State Department of Health reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Saturday.

Active cases are down 52 from Friday's report with 2,413, but hospitalizations rose by five to 102. In Black Hills area hospitals, seven people are in the ICU fighting COVID-19, none are on ventilators in the Black Hills.

Children under the age of 19 comprised 61 of the 238 new positive tests. Adults over the age of 70 had six new cases.

Pennington County reported 14 new infections and Custer County reported five. Meade and Oglala Lakota counties each had two new positive tests. Haakon County recorded one new case. There were no positive tests reported in Butte, Fall River, Lawrence or Ziebach counties.

Across the rest of the state, Minnehaha County reported the highest number of new cases, with 85. Brookings County recorded 27 new positive tests. In Lincoln County, there were 16 new infections.

Brown and Codington counties each reported 11 new cases, and Hughes County reported seven. Six new infections were recorded in Kingsbury County and Lyman County reported five.