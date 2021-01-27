State reports 24 more COVID-19 deaths to bring January's total to 275

The Department of Health reported 24 additional deaths Thursday to bring January's total to 275 and the overall death toll to 1,763.

One person who died was in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s, nine in their 70s and nine were over 80. The deaths included seven women and 17 men.

Pennington and Lawrence counties each had one death, as did Brookings, Buffalo, Clay, Davison, Day, Edmunds, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Todd and Yankton counties. Two deaths each were reported in Bon Homme and Brown counties, three in Charles Mix and four in Minnehaha County.

There were 187 positive tests recorded Thursday. That brings the state's total to 107,795 with 3,137 of those cases still considered active. Hospitals across the state are treating 161 patients with 38 in intensive care units and 28 on ventilators. Black Hills hospitals are treating 21 people with two in ICU and four on ventilators.

Fifty-one children under 19 were among the 187 positive tests Thursday. There were 22 new cases among people in their 20s and 21 people over 70 tested positive.