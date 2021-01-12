State reports 244 new COVID-19 infections on 670 tests

The Department of Health's daily report showed Tuesday that 244 of 670 people tested have new coronavirus infections.

The total number of cases in the state increased to 103,743 but active cases dropped 251 to 4,751 - the lowest total in three months. No new deaths were reported by 1 p.m. Monday.

There are 240 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 illnesses in hospitals across the state with 57 in intensive care units and 32 using ventilators.

In the Black Hills region, hospitals are treating 38 people with six in ICUs and five on ventilators.

Pennington County recorded 27 new infections on 71 tests returned. That increases the county's total to 11,838 with 585 infections still considered active - the lowest number since October 9.

Meade County reported 10 new cases Tuesday and Oglala-Lakota County had five. Butte County added three positive tests, Lawrence County had two, Custer County had one and Fall River County reported no new infections for the second straight day.