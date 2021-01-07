State reports 25 new COVID-19 deaths, including four in Pennington County

The Department of Health reported 25 deaths on Thursday, including four residents of Pennington County.

Minnehaha County also reported four deaths and Aurora, Brown, Jackson and Lincoln counties each reported two. There was one death recorded in Beadle, Brookings, Douglas, Edmunds, Fall River, Hand, Hughes, Hutchinson and Tripp counties.

Thursday's deaths reported included 18 men and seven women. Of the 1,544 total deaths reported in South Dakota, 803 have been men and 741 have been women. Fifty-six deaths have been reported in January.

Thursday, 13 deaths were reported for people over 80 bringing the total to 891 people over 80 who have died from COVID-19 illness. Five people in their 70s died bringing the total to 335 for that age group.

Three people in their 60s died bringing the total to 192 people between 60-69 who have died. There have been 80 deaths among people in their 50s including two more Thursday and 28 people in their 40s including one more Thursday.

One death for a person between 30-39 was reported Thursday bringing the total deaths of people in their 30s to 14. Four people under 30 have died from COVID-19 illness in the state.

About 33 people in the state die each year from the flu.