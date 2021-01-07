State reports 25 new COVID-19 deaths, including four in Pennington County

The Department of Health reported 25 deaths on Thursday, including four residents of Pennington County.
Minnehaha County also reported four deaths and Aurora, Brown, Jackson and Lincoln counties each reported two. There was one death recorded in Beadle, Brookings, Douglas, Edmunds, Fall River, Hand, Hughes, Hutchinson and Tripp counties.
Thursday's deaths reported included 18 men and seven women. Of the 1,544 total deaths reported in South Dakota, 803 have been men and 741 have been women. Fifty-six deaths have been reported in January.
Thursday, 13 deaths were reported for people over 80 bringing the total to 891 people over 80 who have died from COVID-19 illness. Five people in their 70s died bringing the total to 335 for that age group.
Three people in their 60s died bringing the total to 192 people between 60-69 who have died. There have been 80 deaths among people in their 50s including two more Thursday and 28 people in their 40s including one more Thursday.
One death for a person between 30-39 was reported Thursday bringing the total deaths of people in their 30s to 14. Four people under 30 have died from COVID-19 illness in the state.
About 33 people in the state die each year from the flu.
The daily report from the Department of Health included 448 new infections on 1,193 people tested. The total number of cases in South Dakota grew to 102,132 with 6,075 of those still considered active - a decrease of 313 after a week of increasing numbers.
There are 264 people in hospitals across the state due to coronavirus infections. Fifty-six of them are in intensive care units with 36 on ventilators. Black Hills regions hospitals are treating 44 patients with 10 in ICU and six on ventilators.
Ninety-one children under 19 tested positive Thursday as did 87 people in their 20s. There were 41 new cases in people over 70.
Pennington County reported 59 new infections on on 199 tests bringing the county's total to 11,673 with 828 of those infections still considered active.
Lawrence and Meade counties each recorded six positive tests and there were 10 in Oglala-Lakota County. Butte and Fall River counties reported three new infections and there were two in Custer County.
Minnehaha County had 93 new cases and there were 39 in Brookings County. Lincoln County reported 25 new infections and there were 23 in Brown and Codington counties.
Hughes County had 12 positive tests and there were nine in Davison and Dewey counties. Eight new infections were recorded in Lake, Lyman and Roberts counties and there were seven in Charles Mix County.
Walworth County reported six positive tests and there were five in Clay, Hamlin, Turner, Union and Yankton counties.
Todd County reported four new infections and there were three in Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Day, Deuel, Edmunds, Miner, Potter and Ziebach counties.
Faulk, Gregory, Hutchinson, Jackson, Kingsbury, McCook, McPherson, Moody and Spink counties all had two positive tests and there was one in Bennett, Grant, Hand, Hyde, Jones, Marshall, Sanborn, Stanley, Sully and Tripp counties.
There have been 32,315 South Dakota residents vaccinated so far. Of those, 16,976 have received the Moderna vaccine and 15,339 have received the Pfizer version. Pennington County has vaccinated 2,488 people and there have been 352 in Meade County. No other Black Hills county has more than 200 residents vaccinated.