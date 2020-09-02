State reports 254 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two more people died, active cases increased by 125 and South Dakota eclipsed 14,000 positive COVID-19 tests according to Wednesday's report from the state Department of Health.

The state recorded 254 new infections Wednesday on 1,330 tests - a positive rate of 19.1%. The new cases raise the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 14,003 with 2,875 of those listed as active infections.

The deaths reported Wednesday, which raises the state's total to 169, included a man and a woman. One was in their 60s and the other over 80. One was from Union County and the other from Gregory County. Seventy-seven people remain hospitalized in the state with 26 of those in the Monument Health system.

Locally, Pennington County reported 29 new cases on 98 tests. There are 432 active cases in the county out of a total of 1,475 total positive tests.

Several counties in the area also reported significant increases in positive tests Wednesday.

Meade County added 12 on 16 tests. Custer County added 13 cases on 17 tests and Fall River had six positive tests out of 13. Oglala-Lakota County reported nine new cases on 20 tests. Lawrence County added four cases Wednesday and Butte County had two new infections.