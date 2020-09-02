State reports 254 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths

Two more people died, active cases increased by 125 and South Dakota eclipsed 14,000 positive COVID-19 tests according to Wednesday's report from the state Department of Health.
The state recorded 254 new infections Wednesday on 1,330 tests - a positive rate of 19.1%. The new cases raise the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 14,003 with 2,875 of those listed as active infections.
The deaths reported Wednesday, which raises the state's total to 169, included a man and a woman. One was in their 60s and the other over 80. One was from Union County and the other from Gregory County. Seventy-seven people remain hospitalized in the state with 26 of those in the Monument Health system.
Locally, Pennington County reported 29 new cases on 98 tests. There are 432 active cases in the county out of a total of 1,475 total positive tests.
Several counties in the area also reported significant increases in positive tests Wednesday.
Meade County added 12 on 16 tests. Custer County added 13 cases on 17 tests and Fall River had six positive tests out of 13. Oglala-Lakota County reported nine new cases on 20 tests. Lawrence County added four cases Wednesday and Butte County had two new infections.
Health Department Spokesperson Derrick Haskins said the department didn't have any information about where the new cases came from in Fall River and Custer counties even though 27 of the 254 new cases were in patients over 70.
"It is important to note that both counties are experiencing substantial community spread and that individuals should take appropriate precautions," Haskins said.
Five of the new cases were in children under 10 and 28 were in patients between 10-19 years old. People in their 20s made up 73 of the new cases.
Minnehaha County led the state in new infections again Wednesday with 49. Other counties with continuing outbreaks included Codington with 27, Brookings with 22, Lincoln with 14 and Clay with nine.
Gregory County reported nine new cases Wednesday and Yankton reported five. Corson, Perkins and Union counties added three new infections and Beadle, Clark, Dewey, Douglas, Grant, Hamlin, Hutchinson, Jones, Potter and Walworth counties each added two. Bennett, Bon Homme, Brown, Brule, Day, Deuel, Edmunds, Faulk, Hughes, Jerauld, Lake, Melette, Miner, Sanborn, Turner and Ziebach each reported one new infection Wednesday.
College cases
South Dakota Mines has 38 cases among students - an increase of two since Tuesday - and two staff members are dealing with active infections. The school has quarantined 80 people - up five from Tuesday.
Black Hills State has 12 cases among students, one employee and 58 people isolated - down one from Tuesday.
The University of South Dakota has 229 active cases among students - down eight from Tuesday - and six staff members have active infections. There are 637 quarantined people there - up 47 from Tuesday.
South Dakota State has 98 infected students - an increase of nine - and 303 people isolated - up 21 from Tuesday's report. Four staff members at SDSU are dealing with active infections. Northern has 25 students who have active cases and 48 are quarantined - down 18 from Tuesday. Dakota State has two active cases in students and 18 quarantined.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.