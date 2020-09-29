State reports 259 new COVID-19 cases on 802 tests

A day after Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the department was working to increase COVID-19 testing numbers to lower the positivity rate, the state reported only 802 tests with 259 of them coming back positive for a 32.3% positivity rate.

The 259 new cases raised the total number of positive tests in South Dakota to 21,997 with 3,684 of those considered active infections - down 144 from Monday's report.

There were 23 more people admitted to hospitals across the state, according to Tuesday's daily report. A total of 211 are currently being treated in South Dakota hospitals - up two from Monday.

Five more deaths were reported Tuesday bringing the state's total to 223. They included four men and one woman and all were over 70. The deaths were from residents in Fall River, Lawrence and Clay counties. The other two were reported in Codington County.

Pennington County had 37 new cases to bring its total to 2,365 with 416 of those considered active. Meade and Lawrence counties each added six new cases and Oglala-Lakota County reported three. Butte County reported two new infections and Fall River and Custer counties reported no new cases on seven combined tests for those two counties.