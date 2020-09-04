State reports 259 new COVID-19 cases; Pennington County has 442 active cases

The number of people hospitalized across South Dakota grew by 13 to 89 from Thursday to Friday, according to the daily report from the Department of Health. Thirty-five are in the Monument Health system.
The total number of cases in the state climbed to 14,596 after 259 new infections were reported on 1,756 tests. There are now 3,032 active cases in the state - the most since the pandemic began.
A Minnehaha County man over 80 years old became the 71st person from that county and 170th person in South Dakota to die from a COVID-19 illness.
Locally, active cases in Pennington County fell from a record of 448 on Thursday to 442 on Friday. There were 24 new infections reported on 134 tests. Lawrence County reported 12 new cases and Meade County added eight. There are 136 active cases in Meade County and 116 in Lawrence.
Fall River County reported two new cases and Oglala-Lakota, Butte and Custer counties each added one new infection.
Minnehaha County added 39 new cases Friday followed by Brookings with 29 and Brown with 24. Codington County reported 17 new infections and Clay County added 14. Union County reported eight new cases and Lincoln County added six new infections, followed by Yankton County with five.
Day, Perkins and Lake counties each added four new infections and Corson, Deuel, Dewey, Hughes, Todd and Walworth counties reported three.
Beadle, Davison, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin, Hutchinson, Potter and Roberts counties all added two new cases and Bennett, Gregory, Jerauld, Kingsbury, McCook, McPherson, Moody, Sanborn, Spink, Stanley and Ziebach counties each reported one new case.
There were 47 new infections among children under 19 and 80 in people in their 20s. There were 18 people over 70 diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday.
College cases
South Dakota’s public universities have the following active case counts:
South Dakota Mines: 39 students, 2 staff, 95 quarantined
Black Hills State University: 9 students, 1 staff, 56 quarantined
University of South Dakota: 223 students, 7 staff, 628 quarantined
South Dakota State University: 74 students, 3 staff, 317 quarantined
Dakota State University: 7 students, 30 quarantined
Northern State University: 32 students, 2 staff, 63 quarantined
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.