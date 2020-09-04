State reports 259 new COVID-19 cases; Pennington County has 442 active cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of people hospitalized across South Dakota grew by 13 to 89 from Thursday to Friday, according to the daily report from the Department of Health. Thirty-five are in the Monument Health system.

The total number of cases in the state climbed to 14,596 after 259 new infections were reported on 1,756 tests. There are now 3,032 active cases in the state - the most since the pandemic began.

A Minnehaha County man over 80 years old became the 71st person from that county and 170th person in South Dakota to die from a COVID-19 illness.

Locally, active cases in Pennington County fell from a record of 448 on Thursday to 442 on Friday. There were 24 new infections reported on 134 tests. Lawrence County reported 12 new cases and Meade County added eight. There are 136 active cases in Meade County and 116 in Lawrence.

Fall River County reported two new cases and Oglala-Lakota, Butte and Custer counties each added one new infection.

Minnehaha County added 39 new cases Friday followed by Brookings with 29 and Brown with 24. Codington County reported 17 new infections and Clay County added 14. Union County reported eight new cases and Lincoln County added six new infections, followed by Yankton County with five.